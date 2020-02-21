There is hope that demand will start to increase soon for the corn markets, Stewart-Peterson said. However, right now the outlooks for the 2020 growing season acreage are bearish and stocks to usage ratio is expected to be near 17.9%, they noted, “the highest since 2004.”
Corn was unable to get momentum higher today for the third negative week in a row, The Hightower Report said. Updates from the Ag Outlook Conference “were seen as bearish” for the market, they said, with yield estimated at 178.5 bpa.