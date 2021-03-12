 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Corn

Corn

Persistently strong corn prices and favorable weather outlooks through May maintain area, yield and production estimates of the 2021-22 U.S. corn crop at 15.4 billion bushels, according to Matthew Strelow of Total Farm Marketing. Corn production totals are still expected up 8.5% from last season, benefiting mostly from acreage recovery after significant prevented plantings over the past two seasons, as well as potential record yields.

The Buenos Aires Grains Exchange lowered its forecast for this year’s corn crop from 46 million metric tons to 45 million citing recent hot and dry weather, said Katie Murphy of CHS Hedging.

CropWatch Weekly Update

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Iowa Farmer Today

Corn

Old crop corn is trading “right in the middle of the range,” John Payne of Daniels Trading said. “We are up at the higher end of the range for…

Iowa Farmer Today

Corn

Fund selling paused in the corn market today as the May contract “flirted” with the 50-day moving average before bouncing higher, Michaela Whi…

Iowa Farmer Today

Corn

Talk of weather lowering South American crop figures was a positive factor for the market and there is talk that prices should be higher, acco…

Iowa Farmer Today

Corn

Last week’s corn export sales were the lowest of the marketing year, said Joe Vaclavik of Standard Grain. Seasonally, it was the worst week of…

Iowa Farmer Today

Corn

The Energy Information Administration will release ethanol data later this morning. Production is expected near 906,000 barrels per day. That …

Iowa Farmer Today

Corn

“Corn demand is expected to increase once more Americans are vaccinated and economy begins to improve,” ADM Investor Services said.

Iowa Farmer Today

Corn

“Weaker across the board today as the disappointment from a lack of changes to the balance sheet yesterday weighed on the market,” Nick Paumen…

Iowa Farmer Today

Corn

The further advance in energy prices of the past several weeks is a bullish development for ethanol demand, according to The Hightower Report.…

Marketplace

Find the equipment you're looking for

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News