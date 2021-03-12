Persistently strong corn prices and favorable weather outlooks through May maintain area, yield and production estimates of the 2021-22 U.S. corn crop at 15.4 billion bushels, according to Matthew Strelow of Total Farm Marketing. Corn production totals are still expected up 8.5% from last season, benefiting mostly from acreage recovery after significant prevented plantings over the past two seasons, as well as potential record yields.
The Buenos Aires Grains Exchange lowered its forecast for this year’s corn crop from 46 million metric tons to 45 million citing recent hot and dry weather, said Katie Murphy of CHS Hedging.