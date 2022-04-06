 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Corn

The market continues to be supported on lower Ukraine export supply, lower U.S. 2022 corn acres and higher global export demand, said Scott Masters of Total Farm Marketing. Due to the Russian attacks, Ukraine may export only 765 million bushels of corn versus the USDA's estimate of 1,080 million bushels.

Corn is pulling back so far for the midweek session, though new crop is holding firm near $7, said Alan Brugler of Brugler Marketing. Yesterday, new crop prices closed above the $7 mark and set new highs, while old crop was also 6 to 10 cents higher.

CropWatch Weekly Update

