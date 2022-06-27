People are also reading…
“Strong basis levels continue to suggest tight old crop supplies, yet the market is focused on weather and crop potential,” Total Farm Marketing said. “Therefore, as much as it looks like new crop is already priced well below recent highs, the focus on new crop corn supply suggests a crop that meets USDA projections. Brazil is selling corn to China.”
“The corn market took a defensive stance after weekend rain events across parts of the Eastern Corn Belt,” Ami Heesch, with CHS Hedging, said. “Forecasts suggest a cooler/wetter pattern to develop in the near term. The oats market was weaker with the September down 24 ¼ cents at $5.08 ¾ and the Dec down 21 ¼ cents at $4.97.”