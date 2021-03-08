 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Corn

Corn

The further advance in energy prices of the past several weeks is a bullish development for ethanol demand, according to The Hightower Report. The weekly US export sales report on Thursday showed a slowdown in corn sales, but cumulative sales have reached 89.5% of the USDA's forecast for the 2020-21 marketing year versus a five-year average of 66.9%.

Corn futures traded higher overnight finding support from soybeans along with analyst expectations of a decrease in stocks on tomorrow’s WASDE report, said Katie Murphy of CHS Hedging.

CropWatch Weekly Update

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Iowa Farmer Today

Corn

Last week’s corn export sales were the lowest of the marketing year, said Joe Vaclavik of Standard Grain. Seasonally, it was the worst week of…

Iowa Farmer Today

Corn

May corn closed sharply lower on the session yesterday as traders remain fearful of increased supply from South America, and less demand for U…

Iowa Farmer Today

Corn

The corn market was lower and was just not able to get a good rally going later in the day, according to CHS Hedging.

Iowa Farmer Today

Corn

After trading weaker in the overnight session there was a buy the rumor, sell the fact type of rally after a poor export sales report this mor…

Iowa Farmer Today

Corn

  • Updated

Today's reversal gained back most of Monday's losses, Jim Warren of CHS Hedging said. "Volume remains below average for the week so far," he said. 

Iowa Farmer Today

Corn

The corn market traded lower on weakness in the beans and wheat, along with the strength in the U.S. dollar, said Ami Heesch of CHS Hedging. P…

Iowa Farmer Today

Corn

If the U.S. balance sheet tightens next week, with firm basis levels, it could push the spread back to recent highs, ADM Investor Services said.

Iowa Farmer Today

Corn

The corn market traded lower on fund selling and weakness in the soybean market, said Ami Heesch of CHS Hedging.

Marketplace

Find the equipment you're looking for

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News