The further advance in energy prices of the past several weeks is a bullish development for ethanol demand, according to The Hightower Report. The weekly US export sales report on Thursday showed a slowdown in corn sales, but cumulative sales have reached 89.5% of the USDA's forecast for the 2020-21 marketing year versus a five-year average of 66.9%.
Corn futures traded higher overnight finding support from soybeans along with analyst expectations of a decrease in stocks on tomorrow’s WASDE report, said Katie Murphy of CHS Hedging.