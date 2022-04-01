 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Corn

Corn moved lower Friday, despite some skepticism about the latest USDA acreage numbers. “May corn fell 13 3/4 and took out yesterday’s low, while December corn gained 4 1/4 and took out yesterday’s high,” Kevin Stockard, with CHS Hedging, said. “Many in the industry are skeptical of the acreage numbers we saw yesterday, but the market is trading them.”

“Corn futures are mixed,” Steve Freed, with ADM Investor Services, said. “Trade trying to adjust to lower U.S. corn export demand, especially China. There is some talk, though, that China Sino Grain may be buying U.S. August corn through Cofco. USDA announced 132 mt corn to unknown. December is higher on lower than expected USDA estimate of U.S. 2022 corn acres.”

