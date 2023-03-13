People are also reading…
Corn is trading lower this morning with lack of supportive evidence coming out of the weekend, said Nick Paumen of CHS Hedging. After May had losses of 22 cents and December lost 12 cents last week, futures will look for some kind of floor but likely could remain under pressure, Paumen said.
Corn futures dropped to a new post-harvest low following lower wheat prices and bearish chart pattern selling. However, lower Argentina supply, lack of Brazil export supply and concern about Ukraine export supplies offers support, Steve Freed of ADM Investors said today.