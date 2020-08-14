“Corn prices were on the defensive after yesterday’s big rally,” Ami Heesch, with CHS Hedging, said. “There are concerns about how the planted acres are determined as there is a significant difference between what the USDA reported on Wednesday and what FSA reported later that same day.”
“China corn futures were up overnight due to strong demand for feed,” Stewart-Peterson said. “Talk that nearly 10 mln acres could be affected by Monday’s storms in Iowa. Dry weather could hinder kernel filling. Dec futures tested the 50-day moving average support level early in the session but have bounced back.”