“Export inspections came in at 11.9 mln bu.,” Total Farm Marketing said. “Though not unexpected, it still is reflective of poor sales and indicative of a growing concern that sales and inspections need to pick up soon, otherwise downward revisions to exports from the USDA will be expected. The next scheduled release date for the WASDE is December 9.”
“Futures closed the day out mixed with losses limited by a strong soybean market and gains limited by a weaker wheat market,” Nick Paumen, with CHS Hedging, said. "Brazil continues to edge out the U.S. in exports but some hope remains that we could see business pick up after January. Argentina sees 24% of its crop planted with 12% of it rated good/excellent.”