Some drier weather may come into play in South America for the corn crop, as funds are adding corn length. “Right now there is no real concern about yield loss anywhere,” he said. “That is what it will take in my opinion to get corn prices above $4.00. Right now there are small issues, but nothing major.”
Friday’s trade saw a “sharp drop” in open interest for the corn market, which The Hightower Report said may indicate Friday’s rally was sparked largely by short covering. “Traders await the potential demand from China and watch for any weather issues in South America,” they said.