Planting progress and “mostly favorable weather conditions” are hurting the corn market right now, forcing some lower closes today, Ami L. Heesch of CHS Hedging said. “There are concerns of corn not getting planted in parts of North Dakota and the crop getting too much rain in parts of Ohio and Illinois, as the plants are fairly young yet,” she said. “There has been some chatter about areas needing to get replanted.”
Rainfall hit the western Corn Belt in areas that had been dry this year, a source of early pressure to the corn market, The Hightower Report said. Ethanol production is also a source of support for the corn market, with Hightower noting a 7.46% increase in barrels per day this past week.