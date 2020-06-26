Corn futures were slightly lower today as the week closed as normal rains across the Midwest should improve U.S. corn crop ratings, ADM Investor Services said. “There is also new talk That Chinese officials warn that increase US involvement in China affairs could jeopardize US and China trade deal,” they said.
“The combination of technical selling, a favorable forecast, and funds adding to short positions all weighed on futures this week,” Stewart-Peterson said. “In addition, there is much speculation as to what the quarterly stocks and acreage reports might say next week.”