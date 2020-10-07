A Bloomberg survey has U.S. average corn yield dropping to 177.9 bushels per acre in Friday’s report. The average trade estimate for production is 14.823 billion bushels, with estimates between 14.638 and 15.030. Traders expect USDA to show corn ending stocks at 2.120 billion bushels. That would be down 383 million bushels from September if realized.
The corn markets are trading higher this morning after the benchmark contract was seen reaching an almost eigh- month high yesterday, said Katie Murphy of CHS Hedging.