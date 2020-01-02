According to Ami L. Heesch of CHS Hedging, “the corn market struggles with lack of fresh supportive news. The March appears to be stuck between $3.85 & $3.95, with no serious weather threat in South and no confirmation that U.S. corn will make the shopping list of Chinese purchases”, she said. However she notes that China’s corn market was up 2 ½ cents overnight.
Since mid-December, March corn has traded mostly sideways, but The Hightower Report says, that if China were to purchase 5 to 8 million metric tons of U.S. corn, and the USDA lowers production in their January update, ending stocks for corn could slide significantly.