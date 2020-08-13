Corn is trading 3 to 6 cents higher this morning after closing with 2+ cent gains on Wednesday, Brugler Marketing said.
The market appears to have put in at least a short-term low. “There were no big surprises in the USDA report, but talk of storm damage may have helped to spark short-covering. In addition, there is not much rain in forecast for next two weeks and this could disrupt the filling process,” The Hightower Report said this morning.
Export sales for corn were 377.2 tmt, that’s below the average estimates of 400 tmt to 1.4 mmt, said Steve Wagner of CHS Hedging.