“Export sales for last week were 49.1 mln bushels,” Total Farm Marketing said. “A solid figure but below the four-week average. Year-to-date sales are at 1.465 bln bushels, as compared to a year ago at this same time at 2.061. The forecasted USDA total for the 2022/2023 marketing year is 1.850 which means export sales to date are 79.2% of projections.”
“Safrinha corn planting in Brazil is delayed,” Jack Scoville, Price Futures Group, said. “These delays continue, but the harvest of soybeans and the planting of corn is now progressing well. NOAA is forecasting that La Nina will develop this summer and replace El Nino. U.S. growing conditions are usually good when this happens.”