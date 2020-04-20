Senator John Hoeven (N.D.) said the U.S. ag relief program includes $9.6 billion in direct aid to livestock producers and $3.9 billion for commodity crop producers, with no relief expected for the ethanol industry at this time, Allendale reported.
“There is more bad news in the offering unfortunately as big oil goes to the EPA to halt the blending of ethanol in the short term,” said John Payne of Daniels Trading.
This morning corn is leaking lower a few cents at a time, said Brugler Marketing, noting that Argentina corn harvest was up 6 percentage points week over week to 33% complete. And Brazilian FOB prices continue to hover around harvest lows “with help from a weak currency.”