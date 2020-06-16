“Corn futures were unchanged. Support is from uncertain US summer weather and large net managed fund short,” Steve Freed, with ADM Investor Services, said. “Lack of farmer selling helps cash basis which could also be offering support. Talk of steady but slow increase in corn demand for Ethanol is also supportive to prices.”
Crop conditions helped push corn markets higher. “The corn market traded higher on the decline in crop conditions from lack of moisture,” Ami Heesch, with CHS Hedging, said. “Gains were limited from spillover weakness in the wheat market and strength in the US$. Prices drew pressure form a bout of technical selling.”