“Technical buying after trading near long-term lows as well as short covering were features in today’s market,” Stewart-Peterson said. “Yet news continues to be non-supportive. U.S. ethanol production has fallen to another record low to 563,000 barrels a day, and stockpiles rose to a record 27.7 million barrels. … Unfortunately, there is not much supportive news.”
“Corn prices bounced higher on bargain buying and firming crude oil prices,” Ami Heesch, with CHS Hedging, said. “Prices drew additional support from ongoing dryness in Brazil, stressing out the corn crop during its critical time of development. Gains were limited from lack of demand for ethanol, meat plant closures and concerns of slowing feed needs for livestock.”