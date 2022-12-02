People are also reading…
The corn market is trading lower “in sympathy with the wheat market.” Prices are drawing additional pressure from lack of demand and continuation of Ukraine shipments via Black Sea ports, Ami Heesch of CHS Marketing said this morning.
Argentine weather will be a focus over the next six weeks as a record amount of the 2022/23 crop will be seeded in December and early January. Market attention will remain focused on South American weather, U.S. export demand, and grain flows out of Ukraine and Russia, CIH said in its new Corn Margin Watch.