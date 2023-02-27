People are also reading…
Corn is down slightly to start the week after USDA raised U.S. 2023 corn acres, estimated higher trend yield, raised US carryout and lowered average farm price, Steve Freed of ADM Investor Services said today.
Significant losses have occurred in Argentine production in the past week, and there may be additional losses for the market to absorb. “The long liquidation trend is a significant force given the hefty net long position held by speculators,” The Hightower Report said today.