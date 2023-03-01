Related to this story

Most Popular

Corn

“Corn futures began the week where it ended last week, losing ground again and again following a large drop in wheat prices,” Stewart-Peterson…

Corn

A lack of export activity despite an expected shortfall of production may have sent a signal to traders that holding longs could be risky, acc…

Corn

Corn is down slightly to start the week after USDA raised U.S. 2023 corn acres, estimated higher trend yield, raised US carryout and lowered a…

Corn

Last week’s export shipments were 27.1 mb and were below the 48.4 mb needed each week to achieve the USDA’s export estimate, according to Tota…

Corn

“Tomorrow the USDA will release corn fundamental numbers,” Stewart-Peterson said. “Expectations are for 90.9 mln acres, production at 14.888 b…