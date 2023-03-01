People are also reading…
The un-official corn base price guarantee for crop insurance in most of the Cornbelt is $5.91, the second highest on record. Last year’s was $5.90, of CHS Hedging said this morning, said Jim Warren of CHS Hedging. Meanwhile, light overnight trade has the corn market trading near yesterday’s lows, he said.
Corn prices dropped and five-day losses are near 50 cents. Some feel funds are liquidating out of longs after the latest USDA bearish Outlook 2023/24 numbers and fears of a global increase in Avian flu could reduce corn feed demand, Steve Freed of ADM Investor Services said this morning.