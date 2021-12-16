 Skip to main content
Corn

Corn

Corn markets “gapped” higher overnight, but fell back to near unchanged levels, Kevin Stockard of CHS Hedging said, as the market looks to hold onto the 50-day moving average. Weekly ethanol production was down slightly in this week’s report, as stocks were up.

“South American weather is a mixed bag for the market, but warrants watching and weather price premium,” Total Farm Marketing said. “Favorable conditions in Brazil support developing to reproductive corn, though soils are drying out in the south. Recent showers benefit developing to reproductive corn in Argentina, but dryness is concerning.”

CropWatch Weekly Update

Corn

Corn

Corn is chopping higher as we enter lower volume holiday trade, said Kevin Stockard of CHS Hedging. Fund length and ethanol demand are support…

Iowa Farmer Today

Corn

The corn market was lower in sympathy with the wheat market but losses were limited by ideas of improving export demand and possible increased…

Iowa Farmer Today

Corn

There are concerns with Brazil' first corn crop due to La Nina, said Steve Freed of ADM Investor Services. Corn futures may be overvalued to c…

Iowa Farmer Today

Corn

Demand remains strong with large purchase of U.S. corn by Mexico last week, and rumors of China interest in U.S. Corn, according to Total Farm…

Iowa Farmer Today

Corn

Favorable conditions for corn planting and establishment are reported in central Brazil, said Matthew Strelow of Total Farm Marketing. Dryness…

Iowa Farmer Today

Corn

The USDA report showed no major changes to carryout, leaving the number at 1.493 billion bushels, the same level as the November report, which…

Iowa Farmer Today

Corn

"March corn is sitting in the middle of the range it has traded in since the beginning of November," Kevin Stockard of CHS Hedging said. Open …

Iowa Farmer Today

Corn

Corn futures ended lower after favorable weekend rains in Argentina and there was additional pressure due to technical selling, according to C…

Iowa Farmer Today

Corn

Corn planted area in the 2021-22 summer crop in the center-south region of Brazil should occupy 4.38 million hectares, 0.7% above that planted…

Iowa Farmer Today

Corn

Corn futures closed higher and strong U.S. domestic corn basis was a factor, according to ADM Investor Services. Favorable ethanol margins and…

