Corn markets “gapped” higher overnight, but fell back to near unchanged levels, Kevin Stockard of CHS Hedging said, as the market looks to hold onto the 50-day moving average. Weekly ethanol production was down slightly in this week’s report, as stocks were up.
“South American weather is a mixed bag for the market, but warrants watching and weather price premium,” Total Farm Marketing said. “Favorable conditions in Brazil support developing to reproductive corn, though soils are drying out in the south. Recent showers benefit developing to reproductive corn in Argentina, but dryness is concerning.”