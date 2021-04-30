 Skip to main content
Corn

Corn traded lower overnight and is currently near the lows of the session. Michaela White of CHS Hedging attributes the change to the U.S. weather which has been favorable to planting. Monday’s crop progress report will likely show a strong increase in planting, she said.

In South America, weather forecasts are fluid, but the southern Safrinha corn areas of Brazil are still likely to remain dry at least for the next two weeks, Total Farm Marketing said.

The rapid increase in feed demand from China that began last year has been a big part of why Chicago corn futures are at multiyear highs, “though a little more follow-through for U.S. exports would go a long way in confirming the storyline,” Steve Freed of ADM Investors said.

