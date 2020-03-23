The corn market has remained in two-sided trade overnight, rebounding into the morning as it gets support from wheat and soy markets, Christopher Steinhoff of CHS Hedging said. He said there has been talk of ethanol plants slowing or shutting down as margins “become strained.”
Last week, China bought 756,000 tonnes of old crop corn to lead U.S. ag selling. “Traders will watch closely this week to see if China continues to purchase U.S. ag products and continue to fulfill their part of the Phase One trade agreement,” Allendale said.