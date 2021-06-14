 Skip to main content
Corn

Corn futures “were down hard” overnight following widespread weekend rains and an active forecast, Total Farm Marketing said in its Sunrise Update today. Dec corn plunged nearly the 40 cent daily trade limit to 5.70-1/2, where buying interest trimmed losses, TFM said.

Alan Brugler of Brugler Marketing says, corn futures are down sharply today for a variety of demand reasons, including China cutting their estimated corn use due to more substitution of wheat and rice; Mexico stalling import permits for US GMO corn, and wire reports that President Biden is being pressured to implement “Trump-like refinery hardship waivers” for ethanol use.

“Lack of new China buying U.S. new crop corn and soybeans is offering resistance to futures and basis,” Steve Freed of ADM Investors said.

