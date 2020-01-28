Analysts are watching to see how much buying China will do in 2020. “Corn futures rallied after another day after USDA announced new US export corn sales,” Steve Freed, with ADM Investor Services, said. “The big elephant in the room is when and how much US ag goods China will buy in 2020. USTR are confident China will meet their agreement.”
Improving demand for U.S. corn helped support the market on Tuesday. “The corn market traded higher on bargain hunting and improving demand for US corn,” Ami Heesch, with CHS Hedging, said. “Today’s sale to Mexico is said to be the sixth sale in a week.”