May corn finished down 6 cents at $3.34 ¾, while July corn closed down 7 ¼ cents at $3.38 ¾. Hightower says corn prices remained on the defensive as they fished with a sizable loss. New crop December prices posted a contract low. Rainfall in the corn-growing regions of Brazil also applied some price pressure.
Barchart.com says ethanol production averaged 840,000 barrels per day for the last week, which was the lowest weekly production since the week of September 20, 2013. Ethanol stocks were 1.577 million barrels higher week to week to a new record 25.717 million despite the lower production,