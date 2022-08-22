People are also reading…
“Corn futures managed small gains versus soybeans, soymeal and wheat,” Steve Freed, with ADM Investor Services, said. “Corn futures are trying to bounce off recent lows. Talk of increase Ukraine and Brazil exports has been limiting new buying. Support comes from talk of higher US domestic cash corn basis.”
“Weekly Inspections data had 740,508 MT of corn shipments for the week that ended Aug. 18,” Brugler Marketing said. “That was up from 540K MT last week, but 26K MT below the same week last year. Mexico, Japan, and China were all shipped more than 100K MT. Accumulated corn exports reached 53.821 MMT through Aug. 18, which was 17.7% behind last year’s pace.”