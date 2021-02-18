 Skip to main content
Corn

Corn

Today’s Ag Outlook forum estimated planted acres for corn at 92 mln.

Prices were on the defensive today after the acreage numbers were announced along with South American harvest continuing along. “The South American harvest is moving along despite adverse weather conditions,” CHS Hedging said.

Ethanol production for last week is down 12.4% from the same week last year, Total Farm Marketing said, helping weigh on markets today. “Argentina weather will continue to dry down over the next 10 days,” they said.

CropWatch Weekly Update

