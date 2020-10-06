Corn saw a stronger day today as funds were buying today and there was spillover strength from the wheat and soy markets. “Harvest progress being slightly slower than expected gave some support,” Ami L. Heesch of CHS Hedging said.
William Moore of the Price Futures Group said he expects to see the upcoming WASDE report to show 177 bushels per acre in corn, which could drop the carryout below 2 bln bushels. “El Nina could come into play and China exports will be critical as they rebuild their stocks,” he said.