NOAA’s 8-14 day outlook projects below normal temperatures for most of the Midwest and below normal precipitation for a few Northern Midwest states, Jim Warren of CHS Hedging said this morning.
Corn futures are moving upward this morning gaining momentum with “a Turnaround Tuesday bounce”, following a drop in condition ratings on Monday, Alan Brugler of Brugler Marketing said this morning.
Markets are firming up again this morning with prices within a stone's throw away from yesterday's high, Blue Line Futures said today.