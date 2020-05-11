Blue Line Futures said they have been “openly pessimistic” on corn prices for the better part of April, “but we are starting to see the shifting news cycle shift price action,” they said. The ability to withstand some recent attacks, such as ethanol plants shutting down, trade tensions and strong planting numbers is impressive, as most of the bad news to prices is already priced in.
Tomorrow’s WASDE report is expected to be “very bearish” for the corn market, John Payne of Daniels Trading said. “Expect the WASDE, China, U.S. weather and another U.S. bailout to drive the price action,” he said.