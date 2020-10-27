“Corn futures traded lower,” Steve Freed, with ADM Investor Services, said. “Despite tight US supplies and increase demand for exports, there may have been some long liquidation before month end and elections. USDA estimated corn harvest at 72% versus 60 last week, 56 average and 38 last year. US farmer is selling some corn but higher pct than normal is going to storage.”
“The corn market opened stronger on demand and lack of harvest pressure and farmer selling,” Ami Heesch, with CHS Hedging, said. “Prices retreated midday on a bout of fund selling after the Dec failed to trade through 14-month highs that were reached earlier in the session. Losses were limited from reports of multiple tenders.”