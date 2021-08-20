The Buenos Aires Grains Exchange estimates Argentina’s 2021-22 corn area will reach 7.1 mln hectares, which would be up 7.5% year to year, said Alan Brugler of Brugler Marketing. The Rosario Grains Exchange figures 6.8 mln hectares planted and 55 MMT produced for 2021-22. USDA reported its estimate for Argentina’s harvested area will be 6.25 mln hectares for the ’21-22 season, yielding 51 mln metric tons.
Corn
