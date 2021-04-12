Corn markets were a mix of lower and flat as farmers are in the very early stages of corn planting. “Corn futures traded lower on the front end, nearing pre-quarterly stocks report levels, while December corn traded above $5 again but ended the session flat,” Kevin Stockard, with CHS Hedging, said.
“Nearby corn futures traded lower,” Steve Freed, with ADM Investor Services, said. “Market may be seeing some long liquidation after China suggested commodity prices were too high. China also asked lenders to tighten credit growth which also weighed on commodity prices. China corn prices were down 9 cents and near $10.42.”