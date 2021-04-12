 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Corn

Corn

Corn markets were a mix of lower and flat as farmers are in the very early stages of corn planting. “Corn futures traded lower on the front end, nearing pre-quarterly stocks report levels, while December corn traded above $5 again but ended the session flat,” Kevin Stockard, with CHS Hedging, said.

“Nearby corn futures traded lower,” Steve Freed, with ADM Investor Services, said. “Market may be seeing some long liquidation after China suggested commodity prices were too high. China also asked lenders to tighten credit growth which also weighed on commodity prices. China corn prices were down 9 cents and near $10.42.”

CropWatch Weekly Update

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Iowa Farmer Today

Corn

“Corn traded significantly higher today, surprising many with the sharp rally ahead of tomorrow’s USDA report,” Michaela White, with CHS Hedgi…

Iowa Farmer Today

Corn

Short term trends “remain stronger” after last week’s acreage data, but follow-through buying is needed to keep prices firm, Total Farm Market…

Iowa Farmer Today

Corn

Corn markets were up, but traders are looking ahead to Friday’s WASDE report. “Corn finished the day in positive territory, near the highs of …

Iowa Farmer Today

Corn

Speculators’ hugely bullish corn gamble that was set in motion late last year has paid off so far with recent outlooks suggesting global corn …

Iowa Farmer Today

Corn

  • Updated

Despite the lower closes in corn, markets hit contract highs before the report was released today, CHS Hedging noted.

Iowa Farmer Today

Corn

The market seems to have the fundamentals in order to trend higher in the weeks just ahead, said The Hightower Report this morning. “The weath…

Iowa Farmer Today

Corn

“May corn made big gains against beans yesterday and is continuing the gains this morning,” CHS Hedging said. Ethanol production was up from l…

Iowa Farmer Today

Corn

Corn markets did not have much new news to drive markets on Tuesday. “Corn traded the day mixed, with new crop slightly higher and the deferre…

Iowa Farmer Today

Corn

Corn futures are narrowly mixed overnight ahead of today’s USDA Monthly Supply/Demand report. At the same time, a few weather watchers are als…

Iowa Farmer Today

Corn

  • Updated

“Our weather guys April Midwest forecast is warm with mostly normal rains,” ADM Investor Services said. “Summer 2021 forecast calls for normal…

Marketplace

Find the equipment you're looking for

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News