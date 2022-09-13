 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Corn

Corn futures rallied to near $7.00 after USDA dropped the US 2022 corn crop estimate and lowered the weekly corn rating. USDA also increased non US and China World corn crop estimates, lowered EU and raised Ukraine’ corn crop estimate, Steve Freed of ADM Investors said. The key is if Russia renews the open export corridor deal, Freed said.

Ami Heesch of CHS Hedging is looking for higher trade “on smaller crop ideas and declining crop conditions today,” she said. The corn market was firmer overnight on a decline in crop size, as reported in yesterday’s USDA data release.

