There has been chatter that China is going to raise its import quota, according to Joe Vaclavik of Standard Grain. A lot of this corn is going to come from the U.S. That’s a lot of what’s been driving action in the corn market.
Private exporters reported export sales of 100,000 metric tons of corn for delivery to Unknown during this marketing year on Friday. Given the fact this number is not equal to two cargoes we would suggest this was not a Chinese buyer, Allendale said. China’s customs ministry indicated 1.08 million tons of corn was imported in September.