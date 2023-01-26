People are also reading…
We’re starting a see a little bit more activity on the export front for corn, and that’s what we need, said Brian Splitt of Standard Grain. “It’s no secret that we’ve been running behind the pace that we need to see in order to hit USDA goals,” he said.
The head of the Ukraine Grain Association doesn’t expect their 2023 corn production to exceed 18 million metric tons due to war-reduced acreage, said Jim Warren of CHS Hedging. USDA estimated their 2022 crop at 27 million metric tons.