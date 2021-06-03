“The corn market opened stronger on tight supplies, decent demand, and worries of the Brazilian corn crop,” Ami Heesch, with CHS Hedging, said. “There are some ideas their total corn production has bopped below 90.0 mmt. We will see what the USDA feels in their updated world balance sheets next week. Prices turned lower midday on a wetter outlook for the US Midwest.”
“Corn futures had another wild ride today with a wide range,” Steve Freed, with ADM Investor Services, said. “Overnight prices were higher with EU and Canada weather models warm and dry over the next 2 weeks. The American model has chances for rains over parts of the US north plains and upper Midwest late in the 10 day period.”