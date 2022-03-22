“Basis bids for corn shipped by barge to U.S. Gulf Coast export terminals were around steady on Monday, capped by rising futures prices and weakening freight costs but underpinned by solid export demand, traders said,” Total Farm Marketing said.
Corn’s up-and-down trend has been going on for a week and a half, Blue Line Futures said. “With corn futures up yesterday, does that mean we will be down today?” they asked. “If you bought the low end of the range this might be a pocket to consider reducing against. If you're bearish, this may be a pocket to sell against, with a well-defined risk range.”