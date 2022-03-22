 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Corn

“Basis bids for corn shipped by barge to U.S. Gulf Coast export terminals were around steady on Monday, capped by rising futures prices and weakening freight costs but underpinned by solid export demand, traders said,” Total Farm Marketing said.

Corn’s up-and-down trend has been going on for a week and a half, Blue Line Futures said. “With corn futures up yesterday, does that mean we will be down today?” they asked. “If you bought the low end of the range this might be a pocket to consider reducing against. If you're bearish, this may be a pocket to sell against, with a well-defined risk range.”

Iowa Farmer Today

Corn

Outside markets are supporting the corn market with an easing U.S. dollar and weaker U.S. stocks yesterday, Total Farm Marketing said. “The ne…

Iowa Farmer Today

Corn

The corn market faces a very critical junction with the ability to plant the Ukraine crop potentially decided today, according to The Hightowe…

Iowa Farmer Today

Corn

Corn futures ended higher, perhaps following wheat, according to ADM Investor Services. When does a market that sees a fundamental glass half …

Iowa Farmer Today

Corn

Corn futures were up last night with May corn up 11 cents to 7.52-3/4 and Dec up 12 to 6.57-1/2. For now, increased U.S. export demand due to …

Iowa Farmer Today

Corn

The corn market traded lower on optimism over the Russia-Ukraine situation and spillover weakness in the wheat market, according to CHS Hedging.

Iowa Farmer Today

Corn

  • Updated

It is expected that up to 15 mmt of corn “may not get shipped out of the Black Sea” if the Russian war on Ukraine continues. “Putin reportedly…

Iowa Farmer Today

Corn

Corn futures are supported by strong U.S. basis and potential for higher U.S. export demand, said Steve Freed of ADM Investor Services. Some f…

Iowa Farmer Today

Corn

Corn markets are watching the ongoing action in Ukraine. Front month contracts were sold in favor of deferred months, which saw gains. “Underl…

Iowa Farmer Today

Corn

Corn markets are lower as COVID outbreaks in China cause fears of decreased demand, Ami Heesch of CHS Hedging said. “Prices drew additional pr…

Iowa Farmer Today

Corn

The potential loss of Ukraine exports of corn makes the world situation tighter and could be enough to keep Corn prices trending higher for no…

