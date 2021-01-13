The corn market continues to move higher on tighter than expected stocks, according to CHS Hedging.
Corn futures traded higher led by nearby months and there was talk of increased farmer selling of 2021 crop corn, according to ADM Investor Services.
The corn market continues to move higher on tighter than expected stocks, according to CHS Hedging.
Corn futures traded higher led by nearby months and there was talk of increased farmer selling of 2021 crop corn, according to ADM Investor Services.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.