In addition to the global news, the technical picture also pressured corn. “Corn prices were on the defensive from uncertainty about the Chinese virus that has been spreading around the globe,” Ami Heesch, with CHS Hedging, said. “Prices drew additional pressure from technicals and weakness in the equity, soybeans and wheat markets.”
“Corn futures are near season lows due to slow export demand,” Steve Freed, with ADM Investor Services, said. “One private group also estimates a big increase in US 2020 corn acres and crop. Same group could see World 2020/21 corn crop near a record 1.137 bln tonnes. End stocks could increase to 320 mmt.”