The Hightower Report, said this morning that a “minor positive news” could spark “major buying.”
USDA’s stocks report this morning will finally give the market some hard data to study. “There has been much speculation with the demand deterioration during the shutdown with the average guesses implying a 401 million reduction of use compared to a year ago,” according to Hanson of CHS Hedging.
Dan Morgan, of Grain and Livestock Hedging said he hopes current corn prices are the low points as we move into the Fourth of July, rather than a high for what’s head. “For those who have sold grain and/or need to, I’d look at selling a tight basis and buy short term corn and bean meal calls, especially if we have a break after the Tuesday report,” he said.