 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Corn

Corn

Corn futures may have limited downside as long as Ukraine cannot exports 550 million bushels of corn and whatever Brazil corn crop is, it may not be available until July, said Steve Freed of ADM Investor Services. Brazil rains could help their second corn crop. Argentina dryness could hurt their late-planted corn crop.

Brazil’s CONAB had corn output at 112.3 million metric tons, which was consistent with their prior estimate but below where USDA has chosen to go, said Alan Brugler of Brugler Marketing.

CropWatch Weekly Update

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Iowa Farmer Today

Corn

  • Updated

A steep reversal in the wheat market is likely weighing on corn, said Matthew Strelow of Total Farm Marketing. The market will analyze today’s…

Iowa Farmer Today

Corn

  • Updated

Corn markets are pulling back as traders start to take profits from the recent price rallies, Kevin Stockard of CHS Hedging said. “Forecasts l…

Iowa Farmer Today

Corn

Unconfirmed rumors that China is looking to buy US corn, according to Total Farm Marketing

Iowa Farmer Today

Corn

There is around 10 mmt of Ukraine corn, and 10 mmt of South American corn that likely won’t be shipped, according to Total Farm Marketing.

Iowa Farmer Today

Corn

A good export sales number gave rise to corn prices today, “suggesting demand is here, despite the situation in the Black Sea,” Ami Heesch of …

Iowa Farmer Today

Corn

The weakness in crude oil markets and “improved conditions in some parts of South America” led to pressure on the corn market today, Ami Heesc…

Iowa Farmer Today

Corn

CONAB estimated Brazil’s corn crop at 112 million metric tons versus USDA’s projection of 114, said Steve Freed of ADM Investor Services. Rosa…

Iowa Farmer Today

Corn

After yesterday’s WASDE report, many analysts wonder if USDA is waiting until a future time to factor the Ukraine/Russia conflict into estimat…

Iowa Farmer Today

Corn

The Russian war against Ukraine continues to jolt grain prices higher, said Matthew Strelow of Total Farm Marketing. Not only can South Americ…

Iowa Farmer Today

Corn

The potential loss of Ukraine exports of corn makes the world situation tighter and could be enough to keep Corn prices trending higher for no…

Marketplace

Find the equipment you're looking for

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News