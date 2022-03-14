Corn futures may have limited downside as long as Ukraine cannot exports 550 million bushels of corn and whatever Brazil corn crop is, it may not be available until July, said Steve Freed of ADM Investor Services. Brazil rains could help their second corn crop. Argentina dryness could hurt their late-planted corn crop.
Brazil’s CONAB had corn output at 112.3 million metric tons, which was consistent with their prior estimate but below where USDA has chosen to go, said Alan Brugler of Brugler Marketing.