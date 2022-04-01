The world has had a shrinking world corn supply since September 2020 and now the United States must hit a 186-bushel-per-acre national yield to keep it from shrinking further, said Jody Lawrence of Strategic Trading Advisors. The 2012 corn all-time highs are in play with any excessive prevent plant or U.S. or South American yield loss.
Corn prices were mostly lower overnight for old crop, though a morning bounce has the board starting the day portion of Friday 2 to 3 cents lower, said Alan Brugler of Brugler Marketing.