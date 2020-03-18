May corn finished down 8 ¾ cents at $3.35 ¼, while July corn closed down 8 ¼ cents at $3.41 ¾. Hightower says corn prices reached a new contract low today, adding a sell-off in energy markets continues to be a major source of pressure on corn. Analysts expected ethanol demand to weaken.
Weekly US corn export sales are estimated near 600-1,000 mt. ADM Ag Market view says prices are attractive but there is no sense that Crude oil prices area near a bottom of the spread of the virus is over. US corn export prices are competitive to Argentina.