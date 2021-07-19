Corn is supported by a dry weather forecast for the Dakotas and Minnesota, which account for 20% of U.S. corn acres, said Steve Freed of ADM Investor Services. A 3 bushel-per-acre drop in U.S. yield would drop the 22/22 carryout 250 million bushels. A drop in South America corn export supplies should increase demand for U.S. corn exports and also lower U.S. carryout. Dalian corn futures were lower.
December corn managed an early rally Friday up to the highest level since June 30, and above the 50-day moving average but closed lower on the day with an outside trading day. This is a short-term negative technical development, according to The Hightower Report. Traders see most of the corn crop in pollination and without much stress as recent rains have helped ease yield concerns.