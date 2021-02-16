With acreage ideas coming out around Thursday this week, “the market may be more sensitive than in recent years to the acreage estimates when they are released,” CHS Hedging said. They added that charts are “attractive” and growers “seem content to wait on further sales.”
Ethanol production has slowed down “to the tune of 1 mln barrels per day,” John Payne of Daniels Trading said. “Thankfully, this is going to end in the coming two weeks,” he said. “Early planting in the south should be starting within the next month.”