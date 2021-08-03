 Skip to main content
Corn

Corn markets moved lower despite declining crop conditions. “The corn market traded lower on spillover weakness in the soy complex, despite declining crop conditions last week,” Ami Heesch, with CHS Hedging, said. “Prices drew additional pressure from chances of rain across the US Midwest this week and/or weekend.”

“A more normal US west and east Midwest 2-week weather forecast and concern about US corn demand offered resistance,” Steve Freed, with ADM Investor Services, said. “…Lower futures prompted domestic corn crushers to raise the posted bid. US farmer remains a reluctant seller until more is known about their actual yields. China needs to buy corn.”

